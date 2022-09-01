Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $3.99. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.
