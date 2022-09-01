Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.86. 105,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 129,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Opsens Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15. The company has a market cap of C$321.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opsens Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

