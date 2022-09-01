OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $25,942.32 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 9,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $25,942.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,695.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $297.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.