OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.15

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 16210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,030,829.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,030,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,290,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,100. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.