Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.08

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 8683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Open Lending by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

