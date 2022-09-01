OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Kevin Michael Fogarty Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,629.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Michael Fogarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $1,958.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 267 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $2,592.57.

OPAL Fuels Stock

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $9.99 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

