Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,478. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $294.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
