ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,990,000 after purchasing an additional 204,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

