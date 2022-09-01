OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

