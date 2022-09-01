Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Olympic Steel worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Olympic Steel

In other news, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $204,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,712.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olympic Steel Stock Down 3.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

