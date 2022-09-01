Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843 billion to $1.861 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $77.16.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

