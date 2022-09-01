Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.843 billion to $1.861 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.43 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $77.16.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after buying an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.