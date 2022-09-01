Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.19.

Okta Trading Up 0.3 %

Okta stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

