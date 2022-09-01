Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.52.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.