Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $174,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

