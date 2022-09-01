Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $91.40 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

