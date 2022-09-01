Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.35

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEIGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.35 and last traded at C$38.44, with a volume of 62065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.44.

Nuvei Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.11.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.