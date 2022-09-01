Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.35

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.35 and last traded at C$38.44, with a volume of 62065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.44.

Nuvei Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.11.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

