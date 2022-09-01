Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 346,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,630% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Nuvei Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NUVCF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.