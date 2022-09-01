NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.84

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.84 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuVasive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.