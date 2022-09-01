Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 21,230,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

