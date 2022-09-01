Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

NTNX opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $700,371.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

