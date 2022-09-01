NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.33. 43,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,089,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

