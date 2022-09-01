Numeraire Hits Market Capitalization of $99.66 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Numeraire has a market cap of $99.66 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $16.92 or 0.00085429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087118 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,943,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

