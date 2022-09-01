NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.22

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 39975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

