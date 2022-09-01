Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases New Shares in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,583 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $319.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.32. GasLog Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

