Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New $305,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,436 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Target by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

