Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $266,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

