Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $229,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

