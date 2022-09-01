Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 184,168 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,081,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $32.99 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

