Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 189.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 138,280 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

FREQ stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.