Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average is $177.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

