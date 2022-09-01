Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,217 shares of company stock worth $43,644,685. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $119.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

