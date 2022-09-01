Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 3,263 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Cowen reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.