Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,824 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.14 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

