Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,054 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Dover by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

