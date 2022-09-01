Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,283,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

