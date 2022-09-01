Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.67 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,177,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $265.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essex Property Trust Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.