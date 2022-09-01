Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.67 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,177,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essex Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $265.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Essex Property Trust Profile
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.