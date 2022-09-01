Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $71.15 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.