Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,302 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.