Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,282 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $166.49 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.