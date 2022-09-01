Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

