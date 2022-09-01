Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 6,473 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,780,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

