Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

