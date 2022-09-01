Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $502.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11.
Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.