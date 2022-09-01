Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $200.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.48), with a volume of 26893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Norcros Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.78. The firm has a market cap of £183.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.74.

Norcros Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

