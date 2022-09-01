Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.26

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 417428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $41,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $35,815,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after buying an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

