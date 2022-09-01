Nixon Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 3.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after buying an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.