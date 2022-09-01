Nixon Capital LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up 8.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 10,993.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 9,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,065. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.