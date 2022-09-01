NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.15. 228,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,909. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

