Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 252810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.
Featured Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.