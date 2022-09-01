NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,780 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $159,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.78. 127,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,635,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.