NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 16746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

